MAFS stars go on tour to perform in live shows

MARRIED At First Sight stars keen to extend their 15 minutes of fame are hitting the road for a national tour.

With the tour named Still Looking For Love, the likes of Cyrell Paule, Mick Gould, Melissa Lucarelli and Ning Surasiang from the last season of the reality show will take to the stage in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney next month.

Ning Surasiang with her “husband” Ning Surasiang on MAFS. Picture: Instagram

Dean Wells from the 2018 season is being billed as a special guest "bad boy" for the Enmore Theatre event on May 19.

"Now Cyrell, Melissa, Mick and Ning spill the beans on what else happened when the cameras were on, and just as importantly, when they were off," a press release read.

"How do they really feel about Jessika (Power) and Ines (Basic)? Will Jules (Robinson) and Cam (Merchant) really live happily ever after? Most importantly of all - what comes next now the cameras have stopped rolling?"

With their every move covered during the show and their post MAFS lives all over social media, Confidential wonders what else there is to say.

This comes as this year's MAFS stars continue to cash in on their so-called fame, with the most recent example of this being Paule's 30th birthday party.

She posted on Instagram thanking everyone for her birthday bash, tagging a number of companies including balloons, the cake, nibbles and even her dress for the night.

Mick Gould will be going on tour too. Picture: Instagram

She is also rumoured to be romantically linked to former Love Island contestant Eden Dally although some people claim it is all a publicity stunt.

But not everyone is trying to cash in. Married At First Sight's most successful couple Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant were inundated with offers for engagement party freebies but declined.

This year's Married At First Sight was a huge ratings winner, with 2.6 million Australians tuning in to watch the finale.