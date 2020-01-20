Reality TV toothbrush poo scandal

The latest series is yet to premiere and already scandal involving a dirty toilet and a toothbrush has erupted on set of reality show Married At First Sight.

Married at First Sight appears to have hit rock bottom.

Just when we thought the reality show couldn't stoop any lower, contestants have taken the potty behaviour to a new level.

A video has surfaced showing a contestant on the upcoming series of the controversial Channel 9 reality show using his on-screen wife's toothbrush to clean faecal matter that she had allegedly left in their toilet.

The couple at the centre of the scandal are 31-year-old truck driver David Cannon and finance broker Hayley Vernon, both from Melbourne and whom broke up while shooting the show.

David Cannon from Married At First Sight.

The Daily Telegraph understands the video was brought up in front of all contestants in a reunion episode that was shot after the main series wrapped.

When contacted yesterday, Cannon said he was not allowed to comment.

"It was going to come out no matter what. It is something that is now regretted," he said.

Vernon, 32, too could not comment.

"I can't really comment," she said. "I just prefer not to."

Hayley Vernon as she appears on the 2020 series of Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 9

Married At First Sight season seven will premiere on Nine on February 3. Again, it will see 20 singles paired as 'married couples' in a TV experiment to see if they can make the set up relationship work.

The couples meet for the first time as they walk down the aisle for a fake wedding and then live together throughout filming.

Hayley Vernon on the 2020 series of Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 9

A production source said Cannon buckled under the "pressure cooker" of the reality TV experiment.

"It was pretty tense," a production source said. "There was a lot of anger. It was a vile and toxic environment."

Channel 9 has been contacted for comment.

Hayley Vernon and a friend on the 2020 series of Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 9

Hayley Vernon MAFS Married at First Sight 2020. Picture: Channel 9

Cannon cleans the toilet with Vernon’s toothbrush on Married At First Sight.