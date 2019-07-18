MAFS ‘villains’ strip down in racy Maxim mag shoot

MARRIED At First Sight villain Ines Basic says she not only regrets taking part in the reality show but has warned others not to audition for the next series.

Appearing in her undies in the latest issue of men's magazine Maxim alongside fellow cast member Jessika Power, Basic said she wished she'd never taken part in the show.

"If I had to redo the show, I would never sign up to go on it," Basic told Maxim.

Ines Basic in men’s magazine, Maxim. Picture: Rocky Batchelor/Maxim Australia

"My only regrets are giving people my time of day when they didn't deserve it. Deep down I knew they weren't worth my time and they would never make it to my future."

Basic was portrayed as the baddie of this year's season of the reality show, where couples are paired up and take part in a fake marriage before trying to live their life as a couple.

She was initially paired with Bronson Norrish before cheating on him with another contestant, Sam Ball.

"I didn't like it at all," she said.

Married At First Sight duo Jessika Power and Ines Basic in Maxim. Picture: Rocky Batchelor/Maxim Australia

"It was way too controlled. I didn't like being told what to say, do, think or feel. It was just purely disappointing."

Asked her advice to others wanting to do the show, she added: "Probably just stay at home. It's full-on. The filming hours are long, the conversation you engage in is directed

by producers … it's all very controlled. You can't speak unless there is film crew around, you can't do anything you want because you're closely monitored at all times."

Power though didn't have any problems with the editing of the show and said she learnt a lot about herself and relationships by taking part in the controversial show.

"I thought I knew about relationships but realised that I actually didn't, ". I learnt a lot about how I act and I was force to be in situations that I'd normally avoid. And I learnt how

to cope with conflict and difficult situations. I grew a lot."

Ines Basic was portrayed as the villain in MAFS this year.

Both women were thrilled to pose in their undies for the magazine with Basic describing the shoot as a "life goal".

Ines Basic in her wedding gown on MAFS.

"I feel the sexiest when I'm naked and have minimal to no make-up on," she said.

"When I'm naked I feel most like my truest self."

Power feels sexiest in the morning.

"I put my music on, I'm in my crop top and short shorts and I just feel sexy and confident."

As for their best assets, both agree it is their eyes.

"I also love my strong-minded assertive personality. Women are undervalued and under appreciated, we endure a lot and these characteristics are useful when it comes to standing up

The MAFS duo appear in Maxim magazine.

for myself and what I believe in. It also helps me never settle for anything less."