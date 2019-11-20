MAFS wedding special baffles viewers

The legally-binding nuptials between Married At First Sight couple Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant took place last weekend after weeks of swirling drama.

And the reality stars - who were engaged in the final episode of the TV experiment - gave A Current Affair a front-row seat to every step in the lead-up to the day.

Three different reporters, including Sylvia Jeffreys tailed the pair ahead of the day and during the event, in an hour-long "wedding special" tacked on the end of the usual ACA episode.

Describing them as the "Romeo and Juliet of Married At First Sight", Jeffreys followed the loved-up couple through their menu tasting, to Jules' dress fitting, to both their bucks and hens parties.

On the day, held at the Beta Bar and Alpha Restaurant in Sydney's CBD, Jules wore a pink "meringue dress" in blush pink tulle by designer Nicky Velani, while 2000 hand-opened roses decorated the exposed-brick hall.

According a source who spoke to Daily Mail Australia, the couple was paid a whopping $75,000 for the program to have "exclusive access" to the event.

ACA viewers had a lot to say about the coverage, with many labelling it over the top:

Why does the venue look exactly like where they do the mafs dinner parties?! #mafs — GG (@ggg_samm) November 19, 2019

This is actually a very stylish wedding wowee #MAFS — GG (@ggg_samm) November 19, 2019

I’m watching the #mafs wedding special because I am trash and I love trash and trash is what I love and who I am — mk 🦊 (@itsmariekelly) November 19, 2019

Will there be a TV Week special of this wedding? #MAFS #9ACA — Sonia (@Sonia3044) November 19, 2019

I’m waiting for the Cam and Jules reality show, surely that coming to 9 in 2020 #9ACA #MAFS — Dylan Matthews (@DylanMatthews91) November 19, 2019

I was a MAFS addict...but this whole Cam and Jules thing is too sickly sweet for me... a bit too staged. — Stella Katsaros (@LMStellaPR) November 19, 2019

Seems like an advertisement for wedding services #9ACA!!#MAFS — Franki B 🌈 (@suzannemcm) November 19, 2019

While fellow MAFS alum Nic Jovanovic and Cyrell Paule were invited on the day, with Heidi Latcham included in the bridal party, it was a "feud" involving dumped bridesmaid Melissa Lucarelli that made headlines in the lead-up.

But when questioned about the drama, Jules dodged the question:

"Do you know what? and dearest are here right now. That's all that matters," she said at her hens party, adding of Latcham: "Heidi isn't here but she's a bridesmaid. Love that woman."

During the MAFS reunion episode, which aired in April, Jules was seen asking Melissa, along with Heidi Latcham, to be her bridesmaids.

However, Melissa later revealed to NW Magazine that she believes the invitation was simply a "publicity" stunt and that the bride-to-be had dumped her from the bridal party and called her a "sh*t friend" when she'd protested.

"One day we were texting about family and babies, then two days later she was dumping me as a bridesmaid," she explained.

According to Melissa, Jules told her via text message that: "Just 'cause I said it on the show doesn't meant (sic) I have to do it."

"Not only was the text cold, but she used our friendship for her own publicity," Melissa said.

"She was posting about how amazing it was and how much she loved me, but it was clearly all an act. I feel completely blindsided by this, as our relationship and everything was real to me.

"When I asked her how I was a bad friend she couldn't answer me, then kept changing her reasoning behind it. Now Cam and Jules are making money, she doesn't need me anymore and she also doesn't want me to get any publicity."

The couple was originally planning on getting married on the one-year anniversary of their wedding on Nine's reality show.

But speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle earlier this year, Jules admitted planning the event so quickly had proven to be "too much, too soon" and they realised it was just "not going to happen".

The decision to push back the wedding wasn't one that was made lightly - and came with a hefty price tag.

"It was a romantic gesture (to wed on their one-year anniversary) and we booked a venue on that day and ended up losing our $5000 deposit," Jules said.