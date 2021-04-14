Menu
EXCLUSIVE EXC Magdas Birthday Big Mac? Magda Szubanski is seen on her 60th birthday enjoying a solo walk along the waterfront followed by a trip to the drive thru at McDonalds.
Magda walks back tweet but falls short of apology

14th Apr 2021 7:15 AM

AN under-fire Magda Szubanski celebrated her 60th birthday on Monday by taking a walk alone as critics continued to pile in on her for comments she made about an image of Jenny Morrison.

On a cold Melbourne day, Szubanski strolled in an oversized black jacket, blue snakeskin print leggings, large sunglasses and over-ear headphones.

It came as the comedian and left-wing activist yesterday backed away from a tweet she made on the weekend suggesting Mrs Morrison was subservient to her Prime Minister husband.

"Let me be clear … I'm not actually making a disparaging comment about Jenny. I just genuinely thought it was a meme!" she tweeted.

Magda Szubanski is seen on her 60th birthday enjoying a solo walk. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM
On Sunday, Szubanski retweeted a photo of a conservatively-dressed Mrs Morrison standing to the side as the PM signed a condolence book for Prince Philip.

"I genuinely thought this was a photoshopped Handmaid's Tale meme. But no. It's 21st century Aussie life," Szubanski wrote.

Liberal MP Nicolle Flint said Szubanski's "appalling" attack was an example of the double standards shown to women on the centre-right.

Magda Szubanski compares Jenny Morrison to 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The South Australian Liberal MP who announced earlier this year that she was stepping down from politics because of abuse she copped during the last election, was scathing of Ms Szubanski's tweet.

"Ms Szubanski's completely disrespectful comments are yet another example of the double standards demonstrated towards women on the centre-right of politics.

"The sisterhood need to stop picking and choosing which sisters to protect; all women deserve to be treated with respect," Ms Flint said.

 

 

South Australian MP Nicolle Flint during has been scathing of the tweet. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
Originally published as Magda walks back tweet but falls short of apology

