Magic Miles updated since Debbie

Wendy Galloway from Airlie Beach Book Boutique with the 11th and 12th editions of '100 magic miles'. Tamera Francis

AUTHOR David Colfelt's famous '100 Magic Miles' book has just printed its 12th edition.

Beach Boutique in Airlie has copies for every able sea man and woman.

Whitsunday local Wendy Galloway works for the shop and has owned a copy of the original for 15 years.

"It's like a bible,” Ms Galloway said.

The new edition has updated mooring locations, snorkel spots, photographs and information such as seasonal wind directions.

"It gives you a good overview of where to go, where to anchor and general local knowledge like water depths and reefs, dependent on the times.

Originally published in 1985 the 'boaty's bible' incorporates changes such as the 2017 introduction of a Whitsundays Management Plan for the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

"Alot of charters have a copy onboard, for people to read and is popular with holiday makers, locals and sailors,” she said.

Occasionally when a used copy hits the boutiques shelves, "they walk out of the door as soon as they come in”, Ms Galloway said.

Currently the store stocks the 11th and 12th edition and Ms Galloway said, "we have the best prices in town I believe”.

Ocean lovers should secure their copy quickly as during cruising season, they will continue to fly off the shelves.