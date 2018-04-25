MAGICAL MUSICAL EXPERIENCE

Mustered Courage is a progressive bluegrass band from Melbourne whose lively shows feature elements of bluegrass, country rock and jazz. At Wintermoon in 2018.

THE weather is beginning to cool and excitement is building among the region's music lovers as the time approaches for Wintermoon Festival 2018.

It is a pleasant and worthwhile scenic journey to Wintermoon's picturesque rural location, 10 minutes west of Calen, and an easy drive from Bowen, Whitsunday, Proserpine and Mackay.

The festival site, with all of its improvements, is looking green and welcoming as it awaits the annual influx of keen campers and day visitors.

There are five camping areas to choose from this year, all with different locations and features.

Campers can set up their camps in readiness from Saturday, April 28, onwards, with the options of camping during the pre-festival week for a daily nominal fee and of including Thursday, May 3, free as part of their weekend festival ticket.

The Wintermoon program is online at www.winter moonfestival.com and festival-goers can plan ahead for their four-day festival experience.

The packed program offers something for all ages and tastes from 5pm on Friday, May 4, to Monday, May 7.

Lively bands have always been a feature of Wintermoon and 2018 is no exception.

Mustered Courage, The Stetson Family, Electrik Lemonade and Barley Shakes headline an amazing selection of bands.

Junior, Fat Cigars, Mufassa, Kelly Family Band, Whisky and Me, 33 and 1/3, The Rolling Waves, Sissybones, Suga Lu and Tin Star are just some of the acts guaranteed to have the audience up and dancing.

Talented soloists and duos always have a place on the Wintermoon program.

Renowned acts like Aboriginal country music icon Glenn Skuthorpe, singer-songwriter Tiffany Eckhardt with Anne Toner, blues ukulele guru Paul Jonson and local music legend Bob Barford lead a fine selection of acts, including Ben Brady Blues, Chris Matthews, Jacob Mason, Jodi Murtha, Little Bee, Nigel Wearne, William Bloom and Zoey Mills.

While relaxing among the hay bales listening to the great music is the main attraction for most, Wintermoon fans can also enjoy the many market stalls, delicious food stalls and the joy of swimming in the creek.

Add magic, poetry, musical and creative workshops, circus activities, yoga, meditation, relaxation, choir singing and lantern making to the mix and there is plenty to do for people who love to get more involved in the festival vibe.