Magistrate ‘appalled’ by man's gross act on woman

Max William Hollindale, 19, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including two counts of common assault. The gross nature of his offending left Magistrate Kay Philipson appalled.

A TEENAGER spat Sushi on a woman and punched her partner in the face after he bumped into one of their friends near a Surfers Paradise nightclub.

Max William Hollindale, 19, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to multiple charges including two counts of common assault.

The gross nature of his offending left Magistrate Kay Philipson appalled.

"There is no other way to describe it - spitting a mouthful of food and then walking away and assaulting someone else - it is appalling," she said.

Max William Hollindale outside court in Southport. Picture: Lea Emery.

Magistrate Philipson said it was lucky nothing got into the woman's mouth.

"Rather than just walk away as was urged, you chose to come back and assault someone who was doing nothing to you," she said.

Hollindale was sentenced 12 months probation.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Daniel McShane said Hollindale bumped into a man near The Avenue in Surfers Paradise and was told to "watch it" about 10.20pm on August 20.

He said Hollindale then spat his mouthful of Sushi on a woman.

The woman slapped him in retaliation.

She and her partner walked away while a friend of Hollindale tried to hold him back.

Hollindale broke free and punched the woman's partner in the face.

Footage played to the court showed the man holding his hands out in a surrender type position trying to calm Hollindale down.

Sgt McShane said Hollindale on another day stole a pushbike from St Hilda's School and a bottle of scotch from Dan Murphy's in Southport.

Defence lawyer Ethel Ndombi, of Legal Aid Queensland, said Hollindale had "challenges" with ice for the past three years.

She said he was homeless and had limited contact with his family.

Hollindale has been diagnosed with a poly substance abuse disorder and anti-social personality disorder.