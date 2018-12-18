Magistrate bids farewell

FAREWELL: Local Magistrate Simon Young has left Proserpine Magistrates Court and Bowen Magistrates Court after three years as magistrate.

AFTER three years being one of the faces of law and order in the Whitsundays, magistrate Simon Young has moved on.

Last week was Mr Young's last presiding over magistrates courts in Proserpine and Bowen.

He will move to take up a position as magistrate in Holland Park Magistrates Court in Brisbane early in the new year.

Mr Young said he had enjoyed his time working in Proserpine and living in the Whitsundays, and was only leaving to be closer to his children.

"It's been good. We came here initially because it is somewhere we wanted to be,” he said.

"We've enjoyed the lifestyle and the people we have met.”

Mr Young said the Whitsundays provided a good balance between work and lifestyle.

"It's still busy but you can still have time to go fishing or bike riding,” he said.

One of the things he has enjoyed most about living here was the fishing.

"I was familiar with the area and knew it was somewhere we'd enjoy living,” he said. "It was a sea change. I loved my fishing up here.

"I got plenty of fishing done.”

Mr Young said one thing he noticed while working in the Proserpine Magistrates Court was the large number of serious injuries that came from traffic matters in the area - far more than in other places he has lived.

"Up here it seems to be that there are a number of them,” he said.

"For some reason young people are being seriously injured or killed.”

He also noted there had been a few industrial magistrate's cases in Proserpine court involving deaths.

Mr Young said he enjoyed the diversity of his job in the Whitsundays.

"You do get a mixed bag (of cases) through here. It's not all routine,” he said.

"There's a diversity of offences. You don't get that in bigger courts.”