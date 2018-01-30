Magistrate confronts racial stereotypes

MAGISTRATE Simon Young broached racial stereotypes with strong words for the young offender responsible for stealing alcohol from Proserpine homes earlier this year.

"There are too many people who have a racist view about young Indigenous people, I know they aren't right, you know they aren't right but your actions here have given them an excuse to make them think you are right - your behaviour is part of the problem.”

Starting at 9pm on January 5, Reece Norman Daniel, 21, accompanied by two juveniles, in the space of an hour and a half entered homes at 10 Figg Tree St and 29 Roberts St in Proserpine and stole the contents of their outdoor fridges.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard Daniel and his accomplices were found by police, drinking in a local park with an esky and some empty bottles and cans matching what was reported stolen found nearby.

Daniel pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing and two counts of trespass on Monday and expressed remorse for his actions.

ATSILS lawyer Jennine Kiely said Daniel had been through a difficult time as a family member had passed away and had been under stress due to finances.

"The curfew and not drinking alcohol conditions have been very useful and given my client time to reflect.

"He has been in contact through community solutions finding work and has an induction set up with Jangar out near the Adani mining group and would like to return to his engineering degree in the future.”

Magistrate Simon Young said that type of behaviour was entirely unacceptable and not to be repeated.

"The fact with juveniles makes it worse when stealing alcohol and going down to the park to drink.

"You are an educated young fella and have a bight future ahead of you.”

Daniel also pleaded not guilty to a separate wilful damage charge to be dealt with at a later date and asked for the alcohol ban to remain a bail condition for its positive benefits.

Daniel was fined $800, ordered to pay $100 to each complainant for the alcohol drunk and no conviction was recorded.