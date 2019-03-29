Magistrate: 'Don't bring your friend next time'

The spotted python a man tried to bring into court.

The spotted python a man tried to bring into court. DES

A GRASSTREE Beach man caused a stir at Mackay courthouse after trying to bring a surprise visitor into the building.

Geoffrey Raymond Conroy, who is allegedly involved in a dispute with a neighbour, wanted to use a live snake as evidence in his court case.

The 76-year-old is facing one count of trespassing on February 9 this year, to which he is yet to enter a plea.

About 8.55am yesterday, Mr Conroy (right) was stopped at the security checkpoint just inside the courthouse door because he was carrying the snake in a plastic container.

"I thought well I've got to try and defend myself in court here today so that's part of my evidence,” Mr Conroy said outside court.

"They wouldn't let me take it in the court.”

Police were called. Officers spoke to Mr Conroy and confiscated the reptile. He was not charged.

When Mr Conroy appeared in court later in the day for the case to be reviewed, Magistrate Damien Dwyer told him: "Don't bring your friend next time.”

The matter was adjourned to a later date.

A Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said the snake had been identified as a spotted python.

It remained overnight with DES wildlife officers.

A Department of Justice spokesman said those intending to submit exhibits or evidence were reminded to discuss the appropriate procedures with the court first.