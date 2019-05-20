Countdown to judgment in Antoniolli fraud trial

DUSTED but not yet done, former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli must wait until next month for a magistrate's decision on whether he is guilty of criminal fraud while in office.

A funeral following a death in his extended family yesterday was followed by an afternoon of final submissions made by his legal team and the Crown on the 13 fraud related offences the 48-year-old is charged with.

Antoniolli maintains he is not guilty of committing the alleged 12 frauds, and one attempted fraud, by his use of council's community donation funds to buy items at charity auctions.

He said the items were a by-product of him making donations to community groups, and that he had no interest in them.

Antoniolli's defence briefly used a pub test analogy to discuss whether honest people would find his behaviour to be fraudulent.

With their hands clasped tightly, Antoniolli and wife Karina left Ipswich Courthouse to face an anxious wait of more than two weeks until Magistrate Anthony Gett gives his decision on June 6.

The magistrate must weigh up the facts of each alleged offence that was heard before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Submissions were written and handed up, with defence barrister Peter Callaghan saying the focus of the charges with regard to criminality was in the intertwined concepts of application (of the community benefit funds), their use, and whether there was dishonesty involved.

The defence argued there had been "no deflection from purpose" of these funds.

"The question is if (there was) dishonesty at the time of approving a donation. The question if it was dishonest by the standards of ordinary honest people. Would an ordinary honest person find dishonesty at the time," Mr Callaghan said.

"The evidence may reveal many things about the problematic workings of the Ipswich City Council but dishonest activity by Andrew Antoniolli is not one of them."

Crown prosecutor Sarah Farnden maintained that Antoniolli knew, and did not honestly believe that what he did was not the right use of community donation funds.

She said that in order for the community donation funds be paid Antoniolli had to withhold information and "That demonstrates he knew, or did not honestly believe it was permissible to use these funds".

Mr Gett reserved his decision until 9.15am on Thursday, June 6.

The time will be used to consider the written submissions.