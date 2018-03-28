Menu
Login
News

Magistrate suspects serial thief has kleptomania

Annie Perets
by

A MAGISTRATE has expressed remorse towards a serial thief with a "long, long history" of shoplifting and suspected she had an illness which forced her to steal.

Susan Lynette Hedegaard, 64, appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday to be sentenced for stealing offences.

Magistrate John Parker said he thought Hedegaard could have kleptomania, which is a recognised condition of not being able to stop yourself from stealing.

"I have a certain degree of sympathy for you, I believe some of this is beyond your control," Mr Parker said.

"She seems to be spending her life in jail."

The former nurse often targets small-value goods, for example lollies or sausage rolls.

The Hervey Bay retiree will be eligible for parole on April 9.
 

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Prossie junior cricketers celebrate achievements

Prossie junior cricketers celebrate achievements

NOT even the deluge of rain or a power blackout could keep the strong contingent of Proserpine Junior Cricketers away from their annual presentation afternoon

New course for Hamo marathon

WINNER'S CIRCLE: Milly Clark in action during the Hamilton island Hilly Half Marathon last year.

New course for Hamilton Island marathon highlights Whitsunday views

Whitsundays - it's going to be a wet and windy week

Cedar Creek Falls will continue to flow with the expected rainfall over the next 10 days.

Rain, rain and more rain forecast for the Whitsundays.

Know a great Whitsundays tourism operator?

Tourism Whitsundays' Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Hamilton Island last year.

Know a great Whitsundays tourism operator?

Local Partners