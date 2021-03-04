Magistrate: ‘You take their life, that’s the end of yours’

A drunk Proserpine P-plater drew the attention of a member of the public who saw the teen swerving across double white lines.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday police intercepted Jack Daniel Camilleri after he turned from Shute Harbour Rd onto the Bruce Highway at Proserpine.

Police had received a call from a member of the public who saw the driver swerving all over the road.

Officers saw the 19-year-old man had glassy eyes and smelt strongly of liquor, so a breath test was done and he was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.196 per cent.

Sgt Myors said Camilleri was also not displaying his P-plates.

The court heard Camilleri could not remember how many drinks he had but told police he was driving from the Reef Gateway Hotel.

Sgt Myors said Camilleri showed no remorse during the incident in early February and claimed police were targeting him.

Camilleri pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor and not displaying his P-plates.

Lawyer Rosemary Varley said Camilleri had no prior history for drink-driving and was remorseful for his actions.

“There is absolutely no excuse for him to drive on that day,” Ms Varley said.

Ms Varley told the court the teen was working as a bricklayer and his mum was going to help him with travel as much as possible.

A Proserpine P-plater was caught driving while almost four times the legal limit. Photo: File

Magistrate James Morton asked Camilleri why he did not get a lift or taxi on the day, to which the teen replied it was stupid and he did not think.

“You should not have been anywhere near a motor vehicle other than sitting in the back of it,” Mr Morton said.

Mr Morton said he saw young drivers like Camilleri in court all the time for a moment of stupidity.

“You run over somebody, you take their life, that is the end of yours,” Mr Morton said.

“You are finished, you will have that hanging over your head forever.

“You could have taken somebody’s life or more so yourself.

“If you have not seen the number of crosses on the side of the road for people being killed in accidents, they are doing the innocent thing and going about their life and they are killed by somebody like you.

“You usually live and it is them that die.”

Camilleri was fined a total of $1450 and disqualified from driving for a year. Convictions were recorded.