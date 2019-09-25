Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Warrant issued for accused public toilet burglar

by Pete Martinelli
25th Sep 2019 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a Lockhart River man who allegedly stole a purse from a dead woman in the Cairns CBD.

Alan Collins, 50, allegedly entered a Lake St public toilet on September 7, and took the bag. It is alleged that he stole cigarettes from the bag.

The woman's body was found by authorities a short time later and identified as Gordonvale woman Paulina Kolber, who had been missing since the day before.

Mr Collins was charged with stealing and when he failed to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday, Magistrate Kevin Priestly issued the arrest warrant after deciding not to hear the case in his absence.

More Stories

editors picks public toilet burgler stealing from the dead theif warrant

Top Stories

    Local school's impressive enrolment turnaround

    premium_icon Local school's impressive enrolment turnaround

    News This local school is now experiencing unprecedented enrolments after a dramatic five-year slump

    'Essential' funding injection for favourite event

    premium_icon 'Essential' funding injection for favourite event

    News Support shown for region's agriculture show

    Fight over power point sparks charges

    premium_icon Fight over power point sparks charges

    Crime Man throws drink at bar manager during argument at Airlie Beach pub

    Go your own way to Fleetwood Mac Experience

    premium_icon Go your own way to Fleetwood Mac Experience

    Whats On Beloved sounds of legendary band to rock Airlie Beach