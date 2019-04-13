Magnificence of Mount Julian
HOW'S the serenity?
This four-bedroom double-storey home is a quality construction and fitout with space, size, privacy and astounding views.
There are three bedrooms on the upper level which all feature built-in robes and air-conditioning.
The modern family bathroom is highlighted by a double vanity and walk-in shower, while a separate powder room with toilet is on the upper level.
Whip up a dish even the greatest of chefs would be proud of in the kitchen that features a large butler's pantry.
The dining and large living areas both offer access to the large balcony found on the upper level.
The lower level has a parents retreat with a living area, huge bedroom and sensational bathroom with floor-to-ceiling marble.
There is a double carport with outdoor kitchen, while established gardens and two outdoor storage areas cap off what is a beautiful home.
This property is well suited for multi-generational living or operating a home-based business.
It could also be used as a little "earner” by letting out the lower level.
HOME IN FOCUS
ADDRESS: 125 Camm Road, Mount Julian
OPEN HOME: Today 11.15am-11.45am.
PRICE: Offers over $499,000
BED: 4. BATH: 2. CAR: 2.
AGENT: Lynne Erricker, Ray White Whitsunday, 0414641 612, email lynne.erricker@ raywhite.com