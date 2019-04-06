Magnificent Reef lures Elena to the Whitsundays

DREAMS: Elena Kolar has always wanted to dive on the Great Barrier Reef.

EVER since she was a young girl, Elena Kolar has dreamed of diving on the world-famous Great Barrier Reef.

Working for an online cosmetics shop in Munich, Elena decided it was now or never, and quit her job.

She's the farthest away from home she's ever been, but she has her best friend Tareck by her side to keep the home sickness at bay.

Australia is "kind of” how she thought it would be, and it's the southern end of the country she holds most dear.

She has her scuba diving licence and fulfilled her lifelong dream of diving on the Great Barrier Reef on Sunday in the Whitsundays.

What's your favourite Australian destination so far?

I loved Tasmania! The nature and scenery were beautiful.

I was in Hobart, then I travelled up the east coast of Tasmania.

Wineglass Bay and Bay of Fires were so beautiful.

I also loved the Great Ocean Road in Victoria - it was so beautiful seeing the ocean driving along this long, winding road.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

I will never get used to driving on the other side of the road, and the right before left giveway rule.

I also think the tap water tastes different everywhere.

Queensland and Tasmania have the worst tap water.

What's your most memorable moment from your travels?

I will never forget Uluru because I hated it.

The heat was so intense, and there were so many flies; flies everywhere.

How do you think travel has changed you?

I have a better understanding of how to organise myself - things like booking travel insurance, etc.

I was also unfortunate enough to lose my bag.

I got it back which was lucky but just stuff like that teaches you what to do in those situations, which are more likely than you think.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

Don't over pack, and when you do pack make sure you've got a good system going so you can easily find things.