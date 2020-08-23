Menu
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded in the Charters Towers region on Sunday August 23. About 400 residents reported feeling the quake.
Breaking

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits region

Zizi Averill
, ZIzi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
23rd Aug 2020 2:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EARTHQUAKE has shook parts of the region, with a magnitude 4.8 quake recorded west of Mackay.

Geoscience Australia reported the shallow quake was felt at 1pm on Sunday near Llanarth, about 320km west of Mackay.

Nearly 400 people have reported feeling the earthquake, which came from a depth of 10km below the surface.

The Geoscience map showed that residents as far north of Townsville also felt the tremour.

