Magnums 'best' backpackers

The Magnums Backpackers team celebrates their win in the Whitsunday Tourism Awards. R Jean Photography

GOLD was awarded to Magnums Backpackers and its parent company Jimmy Crow for best backpacker accommodation in the region.

Executive Chair of Jimmy Crow Ltd, Elizabeth Hackett said she was "hopeful” for a win.

"We work extremely hard, and we were delighted, it sets a new benchmark for us, and each year we will aspire to do even better in all areas of our business,” Mrs Hackett said.

"The team at Magnums are incredibly proud of their achievements and are grateful to be a part of the Whitsunday tourism community.”

Magnums is a purpose-built resort, set in rainforest surrounds, and is operated by a group of tourism professionals.

It has been described as the region's 'original' backpacking property, and hosts predominantly young, adventurous and thrillseeking travellers.

Over a third of their workforce have been working in the company for more than a decade, and the business is of the firm belief that the tourism industry has "never looked better.”

Mrs Hackett said receiving gold in their nominated category is recognition of the Magnums team.

"The team are all incredible ambassadors for our business, but more so our entire region.”

Mrs Hackett said if the team continues to deliver on the company's mission statement then they will continue to be the most innovative backpackers in the region.