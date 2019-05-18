Magnums look to make big impact

TEA AND TREATS: Magnums' Alana Fors, Caroline Clark and Louise Bomitali will be taking donations at this year's Biggest Morning Tea.

TEA AND TREATS: Magnums' Alana Fors, Caroline Clark and Louise Bomitali will be taking donations at this year's Biggest Morning Tea. Shannen McDonald

BRINGING people together to make a difference for people affected by cancer, Magnums for the first time will be hosting Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

An initiative of the Cancer Council, the Magnums morning tea on May 23 will be one of hundreds hosted across the nation to raise money to help fund cancer support programs and research.

Magnums' Caroline Clark said after many of her colleagues continued to be touched by cancer, they decided to host a morning tea to help make a difference.

"Many of our team at Magnums have been or are currently affected by cancer, if not personally those who are very close to us are currently on that journey,” she said.

"We recognised that maybe in our own small way we could make a difference.”

Held in Magnums been garden, the morning will see a delicious spread of treats, an array of pink costumes and plenty of opportunities to donate to the cause.

"The morning will be lots of fun, with a raffle, auction, entertainment and a best dressed prize award so make sure to wear your favourite pink outfit,” Ms Clark said.

"We have lots of wonderful prizes donated from local businesses like vouchers, holidays, music tickets and artwork.”

Aiming to bring the Whitsundays community together, Fish D'vine and Tourism Whitsundays have partnered with Magnums to make the morning possible.

Ms Clark said all three businesses have had long-standing relationships in the local tourism industry, so it was a natural progression to stand together for a worthy cause in the community.

"Tourism Whitsundays headed by Tash Wheeler were only too keen and willing to facilitate our needs and support us,” she said.

"The team at Fish D'vine are well known for supporting worthy causes so they were a natural fit to be included in this event.”

With an aim of raising more than $1000 on the day, Ms Clark said any amount raised would help them reach their goal of supporting the research efforts of the Cancer Council.

"Research can, has and will continue to make the difference in helping us all get closer to a cure,” she said.

"We have our goal to raise more than $1000 but every little bit counts so we really hope people come and support this great cause and enjoy a great morning with like-minded people.”