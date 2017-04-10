Magnums opens it's doors for 300 tourists

Tourists are lining up to stay at Magnums after they offered 300 beds tonight.

AFTER what has been described as an "extraordinary effort", Magnums backpackers in Airlie Beach has re-opened its doors.

Owner Elizabeth Hackett said staff had been working 10-12 hour shifts, with even payroll staff and contractors continuing to clean up as the first guests checked in.

The popular venue, which has long been an institution of Airlie Beach, re-opened the majority of its rooms at 7.30am today.

"Of the 360 beds we opened 300, (but) 60 beds still have serious flood damage and won't be opening for a couple of months," Ms Hackett said.

"Eighty per cent of (beds have been taken) as we speak, but we are getting walk offs constantly so we hope to fill that up over next 24 hours leading into Easter.

"We have dorm prices at $26 per night and private twin and doubles for $58 per room per person and live availability on the website."

Ms Hackett said it wouldn't have been possible to re-open without the support of Tourism Whitsundays chief executive Craig Turner and State Tourism Minister Kate Jones.

And the timing couldn't have been better, with so many backpackers and youth travellers headed to the region for Easter, many of whom have been waiting for days with nowhere suitable to go.

"We had a lot of them check in this morning (from Coconut Drive), badly in need of a shower," Ms Hackett said.

"They were tired (but) in great spirits (that we were) open, (and) comfortable with beds and hot showers."

Ms Hackett said backpackers were important to the region's economy and she welcomed them back with open arms.

"I would suggest that they certainly still come - it's about what we can do not what we can't do," she said.

"I would encourage people to look at Whitsunday tourism websites and the Whitehaven Beach images posted - it all looks fantastic (already)," she said.

"And backpackers are here to support boat tours and bed nights on the mainland - and without that boats can't depart which is why we have the hostel open so early."

Ms Hackett said while there was still repair work to do, she was looking forward to completely re-opening.

"(In the meantime) we still have a small amount of debris and landscaping, but other than that its business as usual," she said.