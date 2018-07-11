Magnums Originals rockin' out in Airlie

BACK IN AIRLIE: Back by popular demand Dreams of Indigo will take to the stage at Magnums at 4pm this Saturday.

BACK IN AIRLIE: Back by popular demand Dreams of Indigo will take to the stage at Magnums at 4pm this Saturday. Andrew Pattinson/VAMPP

DON'T want to wait until November 9-11 to see quality Airlie Beach Festival of Music acts?

Thanks to the sideline Magnums Original Saturdays you can whet your appetite for this year's line-up at Magnums Hotel this Saturday.

Airlie Beach Festival Of Music, in partnership with the Magnums Hotel, proudly presents another live original showcase featuring Dreams of Indigo, Gypsysoldiers, Aaron Saxon, Kieran McCarthy, the Dazeychains and Peace N Plenty.

The music will start at 2pm and lucky music fans can win a ticket to the Airlie Beach Festival of Music by attending the event.

Aaron Saxon is one of the busiest musos in town and will open the gig from 2pm with his signature funky reggae loops.

Local duo Peace N Plenty haven't appeared since 2014 and are keen to show off a new line up and new music when they hit the stage from 3pm.

From 4pm, the Dazeychains, a local duo featuring Meryn Hall and Matt Connors, are a very popular act around town and are always a hit with music fans at Magnums.

Local legend Kieran McCarthy plays at 5pm.

Dreams of Indigo (Gold Coast) are back by popular demand after their standout performance in May and they hit the Boardwalk stage at 6pm. They will play again on the Church stage form 10pm-1am.

Gypsy Soldiers are back to headline the Boardwalk stage from 7pm-10pm

This is gig not be be missed this Saturday at Airlie Beach's favourite place to party.