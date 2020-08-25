Menu
Residents are encouraged to be careful as the dreaded swooping season begins.
News

Magpies are ready to swoop again

hannah_turner
by
25th Aug 2020 1:29 PM
Sunshine Coast residents are being reminded to be cautious and wear a hat as the Magpie breeding season begins.

Natural Areas Conservation Officer Tyron de Kauwe said magpies often stay in one area for 20 years and remember faces in their neighbourhood.

"Swooping begins once the eggs are hatched and ends once the chicks have left the nest, which is about six to eight weeks," he said.

"Don't act aggressively towards them as they have a very long memory and this will just encourage further defensive behaviour in the future."

Mr de Kauwe said to avoid being swooped residents should move quickly but not run, wear a wide brimmed hat, sunglasses, to dismount bikes and walk in groups.

"Or avoid the area altogether if possible," he said.

"Most importantly though, take a moment to appreciate the complex carolling of one of Australia's most iconic birds, the
humble magpie."

