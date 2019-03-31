Magpies defeat Sea Eagles

Round 1 of the AFL Mackay season started on Saturday.

Round 1 of the AFL Mackay season started on Saturday. CONTRIBUTED

WHITSUNDAY Sea Eagles started their AFL Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup premiership defence with a 51-point loss to Mackay Magpies on Saturday.

Despite fielding a vastly-different side to the one that tasted flag success last September, the Sea Eagles held sway by 10 points at the half-time break.

But the Magpies rattled home in the second-half at Whitsunday Sportspark, booting 12 of the game's last 15 goals to register a 16.16 (112) to 9.7 (61) success.

Best players and goalkickers for Magpies were unavailable at time of printing.

Rising star Jayden Clark bagged five goals in a losing Whitsunday cause and signalled he will be a thorn in many an opposition side in 2019.

North Mackay could thank a dominant first quarter for laying the platform of their 30-point win against traditional rivals Eastern Swans at Zeolla Park.

The Saints burst out of the blocks quicker than Usain Bolt, booting five unanswered goals to lead by 29 points at the opening break.

Eastern Swans cut the gap to 14 points at the main break, but North Mackay packed enough quality to manage the lead and extended it during the second-half, winning 12.8 (80) to 7.8 (50).

James Gallagher, Jackson Perkins, Cameron McBride, Liam Byrne, Ben Vincent and Keelan Reck featured in North Mackay's list of better players.

Zac O'Shea and Sam Dunbar snagged two goals apiece for the Saints.

Ed Trewin and Heath Thiele proved shining lights for the Swans, in their first match under new coach Graham 'Bomber' Adams.

Sam Lyons impressed with a game-high three goals.

Bakers Creek celebrated their return to the senior ranks by putting an undermanned Mackay City Hawks to the sword at Etwell Park.

The Tigers prevailed 19.13 (127) to 3.2 (20) with John Vagg booting seven majors and Bayden Matheson finishing with four.

Stephen Chant was in the thick of everything for Bakers Creek, while the dependable Dale Eames and Jordan Cullen (three goals) also caught the eye.

The Hawks' list of best players and goalkickers was unavailable at time of printing.

Moranbah had the bye.

In reserves action, Eastern Swans defeated North Mackay 8.7 (55) to 5.6 (36) and Mackay City Hawks defeated Bakers Creek by 18 points.

Magpies had the bye.

North Mackay opened the senior women's season in magnificent style.

The Saints kept Eastern Swans scoreless in an 83-point victory at Zeolla Park.

North Mackay had nine different goalkickers, headlined by doubles to Mel Duck, Allyce Marchetti and Lyneeka Malone.

Amber McGrath, Monica Tracy and Rahnee Vaccaneo were among the leading lights for the Saints.

Best players for the Swans were unavailable at time of printing.

Bakers Creek recorded an eight-point win against Mackay City Hawks in the other clash.

The Tigers prevailed 4.4 (28) to 3.2 (20) with Sasha Edmonds, Imogen Healy and Indiana Brough among the standouts.

Best players for the Hawks were unavailable at time of printing.

Moranbah Bulldogs and Magpies had the bye.