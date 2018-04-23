Magpies get a milking from in-form A-Grade Brahmans

IN FRONT of a large home crowd of supporters for the 2018 Sponsors Day, the Whitsunday Brahmans brought home the goods against the Mackay Magpies.

The local team extended their half time lead 12-4 to a final score of 24-16 leaving the iconic green uniforms sitting second on the ladder after five rounds.

Try scorers included David Kay and Darcy Wright who managed to bring it over the line not once but twice and Ivan Petelo also added four to the Brahmans' points tally.

Brahmans player Adam Wright said it was a good game and highlighted the potential of the younger members of the club.

"The Magpies have been in the top three teams every year and we knew they were going to be tough,” he said.

"The boys did really well, we were missing a couple of key players and the young guns really stepped up.

"Blokes like Mitchell Whitton, who filled in as number six and Clinton Bauer filled in as hooker played really well as their first game for the Brahmans.

"The youth in the club really showed they can step up and play quality A-Grade footy.”

Leading with a strong defence all night, Wright gave credit to the solid but "not flashy” plays to score tries off the back of building pressure.

Other standouts for the match included first time captain Harry Wecker and Scott Evans in the number seven jersey who was given credit for controlling the game at half-back.

Wright said having played two of the top teams twice already, the Brahmans sit in a great position mid way through the season.

"Our goal is to get into into the finals and play good football,” he said.

"As it was our 2018 Sponsors Day it was great to see so many of them on hand and it was great to have a big local crowd - I want to say on behalf of the team a big thank you to everyone for the support.”

Currently the Brahmans sit at four wins from first five games and will play Mackay Brothers next Sunday away.

The Brahmans Reserves side also came away with a win against the Magpies with the scoreboard reading 22-10.

The Under 19s side went down to the Magpes 50-12.