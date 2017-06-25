22°
Magpies snatch tough win over WFC

Dane Lillingstone | 25th Jun 2017 10:21 AM
WFC youngster Harry Hodgen finding some space against Magpies on Saturday night at Whitsunday Sportspark.
WFC youngster Harry Hodgen finding some space against Magpies on Saturday night at Whitsunday Sportspark. Dane Lillingstone

WHITSUNDAY Football Club may not have got the win last night but they impressed many in their 2-0 loss.

The last time they played the Mackay Magpies they left with a 7-1 loss but an outstanding defensive effort at Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday night saw them push the Mackay ladder leaders to the very end.

In tough and chilly conditions, it was a grinding game that saw Magpies go up in the first half through an own goal. A second half red card to the ladder leaders opened the door for Whitsunday but it wasn't to be after a tidy finish saw Magpies seal it 2-0.

WFC's Nathan Sothmann takes a shot against Magpies on Saturday night.
WFC's Nathan Sothmann takes a shot against Magpies on Saturday night. Dane Lillingstone

WFC manager Anthony Nobilia said it was a great performance considering the score the last time the sides met.

"We stuck to our game plan... we did our job defensively extremely well,” he said.

"Their danger men were left pretty much quiet. We played with a very defensive system. We knew we had to do that to keep them out.

"Our defence in all areas should be commended for their efforts.”

Nobilia said it was their back line who stood out the most on Saturday including George Steane, Jayden Tween, Nic Lagevad and Richard Draper.

"Jayden played out his skin. He always performs at a very high level. I think he will do very well if represents Mackay in the NPL,” he said.

"George did extremely well, Nic played brilliantly and was sick and Richard wound back the clock 10 years.”

WFC's Richard Draper clears the ball from his own half on Saturday night.
WFC's Richard Draper clears the ball from his own half on Saturday night. Dane Lillingstone

With over a third of the season gone, Nobilia said he hoped the team would continue their efforts at training.

"As long as everyone comes and works hard, our fitness might be the telling factor at the end of the season. I urge everyone to keep doing what they're doing,” he said.

In the day's over games, the WFC ladies went down 11-0 to Magpies and the Reserves lost 7-0 to Rangers.

.

