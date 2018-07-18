Magpies swoop to surprise Whitsunday Brahmans

Isaac Richardson takes the ball up for the A-Grade Brahmans earlier this year.

Isaac Richardson takes the ball up for the A-Grade Brahmans earlier this year. Peter Carruthers

WHITSUNDAY captain-coach Sam Key labelled Saturday night's surprise loss to Magpies in Mackay as a wake-up call.

The Brahmans lacked fluency in attack and paid the price by being on the wrong end of a 16-4 scoreline at Sologinkin Oval.

In a Mackay District Rugby League A-grade contest dominated by defence, Magpies opened up a handy 8-0 halftime lead and went on to seal the points with an equally impressive second stanza despite Whitsunday crossing through prop Ivan Petelo.

Petelo's four-pointer, his eighth of the year, was not enough to stem the tide as Magpies sealed a win that boosted their own finals chances.

Key said the Brahmans needed to heed the lessons from the defeat, just their fourth of the season.

"It's a bit of a wake-up call for us,” Key said.

"We expected to go down there and roll the Magpies, but it shows that anyone can beat you on the day.

"Credit to the Magpies, they won the forward battle and really frustrated us all day.

"Everyone had a dig, the effort was there, but the reality is we didn't make the most of our chances.”

Prop Isaac Richardson was a standout in a losing cause, while classy centre Michael Newman was another to show some good form, especially in defence.

But the impact of the loss for Whitsunday was tempered by the fact that ladder leaders Wests were stunned 36-8 by Souths.

It means Whitsunday remains two games adrift of the Tigers, although Key is also looking at the sides below them on the ladder.

Third-placed Moranbah continue to apply the pressure on the Brahmans and the two sides meet in what Key knows is a high-stakes encounter at Bowen on Saturday.

The match is on the undercard of the Intrust Super Cup contest between the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Mackay Cutters.

"We can't afford to drop too many more games because we want to get that double chance,” he said.

"This is our second game for the year in Bowen.

"It's a home game for us and should be a good day of footy.”

It was a case of history repeating for the Brahmans reserve grade team, which went down 34-16 to Magpies.

Whitsunday was in the game for the best part of an hour before the home side lifted to seal the points.