Magpies topple WFC.

PRE-SEASON: It was tough to find the back of the net in the first half but as the game went on the Magpies' dominance prevailed.

FOOTBALL: Magpies kicked off the 2017 FFA Cup season with a convincing win over Whitsunday FC at the weekend, 7-1.

Although Magpies dominated the scoreboard when the full-time whistle blew, it was not entirely indicative of the contest with Whitsunday, only trailing by one goal at the long break.

Magpies coach David Sinclair was happy with the way the boys "handled the situation” not knowing what to expect from Whitsunday.

He said one of the highlights was having five different goal scorers in the game.

"The goals came from all over the park. We have a lot of attacking options,” he said.

"It's a good issue for the new coach to have with scoring threats all over the field.”

But he said despite the dominant win there was room for improvement if the team was to be the one to beat this season.

Despite the loss Whitsunday coach Steve Heron was happy with the performance of his team.

"Going straight into the FFA Cup was pretty hard against Maggies straight up,” Heron said.

"And Magpies were only up one nil at the half time break.

"We were quite good going into the second half then we started to get slack in defence and let a few goals in,” he said.

He said Whitsunday would be working on its defensive pattern leading into the start of the season.

"We're looking forward to getting another couple of games under our belts before the season,” he said.

"Not being able to play trial games beforehand made it very hard.”

Sinclair said the Magpies team pulled up well after the game with no significant injuries, and they had a week off before taking on the Lions in the next FFA Cup match.