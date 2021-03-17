Menu
The Department of Transport and Main Roads is looking for the owner of this roadside memorial at Bowen. Picture: Facebook
Community

Main Roads searching for Bowen, Ayr roadside memorial owner

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
17th Mar 2021 10:04 AM
The Department of Transport and Main Roads is searching for the owner of a roadside memorial between Bowen and Ayr.

“The memorial’s in the construction footprint of new Bruce Highway overtaking lanes and we need to remove it *temporarily* so it doesn’t get damaged,” it stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“We want to speak to the owner to let them know that we’ll take good care of the memorial and return it to its location when the works are complete.

“We haven’t had any success so far but our friends on social media have been really helpful in the past.
“If you know who may have placed the memorial, please contact our Mackay office on 4951 8555 or email Mackaycommunications@tmr.qld.gov.au with the subject line ‘Bruce Highway (Bowen – Ayr) Memorials’.”

More than 350 people have already shared the Facebook post.

