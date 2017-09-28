28°
News

Main Street icon is taking shape

Restoration in progress at the Airlie Beach Hotel.
Restoration in progress at the Airlie Beach Hotel. Peter Carruthers

SLOWLY but surely, the Airlie Beach Hotel and its popular neighbouring hotspots are bouncing back from Cyclone Debbie.

The adjoining Thirsty Camel bottle shop finally reopened earlier this month and the 20-room motel is expected to open its doors next week.

Manager Mark Bell said cafe/bar Mangrove Jacks was also on track to welcome its first customers back in coming weeks.

He said the official reopening of Capers on The Esplanade was still being decided, pending progress on the hotel refurbishment.

Mr Bell said work on the 60-room four-star hotel was progressing well but it was a "big job” and the more you got into it, the more unexpected issues you found.

A new roof went on about three months ago and all the rooms have been refitted from scratch.

"All these things need to be quantified by surveyors before you can get the approval to go ahead,” Mr Bell said.

"One problem can lead to another once they remove something and cause the timeline to blow out.”

However, Mr Bell said he expected the iconic hotel - dubbed the 'hub of the esplanade' - to reopen by March or April.

"It'll not only be good for us, but once the whole hotel is up and operating again it's good for the community,” he said.

"It's a big part of the community, and it's the same for all the other businesses. It benefits the whole area and once all this cyclone work has been done, we can all move forward and put it behind us.”

Topics:  airlie beach hotel airlie esplanade whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New routes on table

New routes on table

BUILDING on domestic growth will be one of the highest priorities of incoming Whitsunday Coast Airport general manager Brian Joiner.

Airlie should be proud of rebuild

Airlie beach Main Street could be out of business for a week.

JAN Clifford can still hear the sickening sound of the 260kmh winds.

Night of celebration set for this weekend

Cruise Whitsundays accepting their award at the Queensland Tourism Awards night last year.

Night of celebration set for this weekend.

Proposal to axe tax on superyachts

Proposed changes will see GST import taxes abolished on foreign superyachts.

Change to boost region.

Local Partners