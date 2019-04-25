Major announcement for literature festival

Li Cunxin will be in Mackay in July.

LI CUNXIN, author of Mao's Last Dancer, will headline the 2019 Whitsunday Voices Youth Literature Festival.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson will officially open the festival for ticket sales tomorrow as part of the 2019 Festival Launch event.

Fifteen of Australia's leading children's authors and presenters will converge in Mackay at Whitsunday Anglican School from July 17-19, including award winning authors, illustrators, a slam poet, book blogger and an author who writes verse novels.

With more than 80 activities over the three days, there will be something positive for all students to take away from this year's festival.

Thanks to the support of 48 local businesses, the festival has managed to keep ticket prices low so as many students in the region as possible can enjoy the fun-based educational event.

Satellite events associated with the festival that are currently open for entries include the Short Story Competition and Slam Poetry Competition, where there are great cash prizes up for grabs.

Whitsunday Voices Youth Literature Festival manager, Tonia Wilson, said this year's event had again attracted some big names of the literary world and she was looking forward to the students being inspired by these authors.

"We are especially excited that Li Cunxin, author of Mao's Last Dancer, has agreed to be our Literary Dinner guest speaker, and also do a student session at 12:15pm on July 19 at the festival,” she said.

"This is such an amazing opportunity for local students to hear about his amazing journey of courage and determination, told with honesty, dignity and pride.”

As well as encouraging students to attend, Ms Wilson said members of the public were also welcome to attend the festival.

"We hope to see as many students as possible at this year's festival, and it is also open to members of the general public,” she said.

Tickets will be available to purchase online at www.whitsundayvoices.com.au from Friday, April 26.