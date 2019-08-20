Major aquaculture player gives new project green light

Today's announcement could deliver more aquaculture investment to the region. Photo: Jeff Harrison.

A LEADING seafood producer has purchased a 7000 hectare beef property north of Mackay which it plans to transform into a major aquaculture facility.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told Parliament about the Tassal announcement today.

The project is tipped to deliver up to 1000 construction and operational jobs for Mackay and the Whitsundays.

"Aquaculture is the fastest growing food industry in the world and Tassal's proposal will help drive my government's vision to make Queensland the global aquaculture capital,” the Premier said.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the announcement was part of a long-term investment that would represent major growth in Queensland's aquaculture industry and be a major driver of future employment.

The Tassal development is in one of six aquaculture development areas (ADAs) that the State Government designated and announced in January this year to promote and encourage job-creating investment.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said Tassal planned an immediate $85 million downpayment to continue stages three and four of its existing Proserpine site and would then develop and expand the new ADA site.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the Tassal development would boost the local economy.

"This will be a jobs bonanza for the region,” she said.

"This is a further source of income for our economy and builds on our reputation as both a tourism and agricultural powerhouse.”