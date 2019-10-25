Menu
SAFETY: Works will soon begin on a $12.57m project to build north and southbound overtaking lanes on the Bruce Highway, north of Proserpine.
Major Bruce Highway upgrade between two Whitsunday towns

Jordan Gilliland
by
25th Oct 2019 11:20 AM
A STRETCH of highway between Proserpine and Bowen will be made safer by the construction of a two-way overtaking lane.

North and southbound overtaking lanes will be constructed near Collingvale Road, about 16km north of Proserpine, later this month.

A total of 41 jobs is expected to be supported by the $12.57m project, with Mackay-based company, Vassallo Constructions, awarded the tender for construction.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said that the works were being funded in a bid to boost safety and efficiency on Queensland's key north-south transport corridor.

"The Bruce Highway between Proserpine and Bowen is used by about 3800 vehicles each day," Mr McCormack said.

"Providing motorists with more opportunities to safely overtake will reduce the likelihood of motorists taking risks, especially when following trucks, buses and caravans."

Federal Member for Dawson, George Christensen, said that the works will be undertaken simultaneously to reduce the amount of disruption on motorists.

"The Federal Government also understands that road works can put pressure on traffic movements, which is why the two overtaking lanes will be constructed at the same time to reduce the overall project duration and minimise the impact to motorists," Mr Christensen said.

"This further commitment to the Bruce Highway means local bitumen rollers, grader operators, steel fixers, diesel fitters, machine operators and engineers are being employed."




 

