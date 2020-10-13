Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

Councillors will discuss changes to the Planning Scheme at the ordinary council meeting tomorrow. Picture: Annette Dew

Councillors will discuss changes to the Planning Scheme at the ordinary council meeting tomorrow. Picture: Annette Dew

MAJOR changes to the Whitsunday Regional Council’s planning scheme that will “reduce red tape” and “make application processing more efficient” will come under the microscope tomorrow.

During Wednesday’s ordinary council meeting, councillors will review proposed changes to the scheme that will impact community residences, agricultural supply stores, offices, entertainment activities, shops and shopping centres and telecommunication facilities.

The amendments also include new criteria for developments in tourist accommodation zones, including hotels, clubs and food outlets.

In the current planning scheme, application uses are categorised as “code assessment if complying with the acceptable outcomes of the applicable code(s). Otherwise impact assessment”.

Access easements are categorised as “code assessment if compliant with the acceptable outcomes of the reconfiguring a lot code” and includes a minimum lot size and development.

This means council officers have to do an entire assessment of the application to accurately determine if an application complies with all the nominated benchmarks.

Under the proposed amendment, documents state council officers will be able to determine the level of assessment of an application more efficiently.

The amendments would also “provide applicants with a greater level of clarity regarding the level of assessment required for the nominated uses in the identified zones”.

Rather than complying with “acceptable outcomes of the applicable codes”, assessment criteria is more specific.

Additions to the business activities code have also been recommended in tourist accommodation zones.

A business activity in a tourist accommodation zone must be “appropriately located, taking into account the size and configuration of the area and the location of other existing or approved business activities” and “compatible with the scale and intensity of development in the neighbourhood”.

Amendments would also put limitations on shop, food and drink outlet uses the ensure “an appropriate scale is maintained”.

The agenda stated that if the amendments were not made “there will be continued risks to service delivery and associated financial losses”.

The proposed changes will be discussed at the ordinary meeting in Proserpine on Wednesday, which is livestreamed on the council website.