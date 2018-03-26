Menu
MAJOR DELAYS: Bruce Hwy at crawl after smash

A man was the sole occupant in a single vehicle rollover crash on the Bruce Highway.
A man was the sole occupant in a single vehicle rollover crash on the Bruce Highway. Patrick Woods

UPDATE: Witnesses say the man whose car flipped on the Bruce Highway is "very lucky" to be alive. 

Northbound drivers can still expect long delays as emergency crews clear the area. 

One witness at the scene was driving behind the man before the crash, and told the Sunshine Coast Daily the driver narrowly missed hitting another car when he swerved off the highway. 

"He nearly wiped her out," the witness said.

The car spun and rolled, landing on its roof on the northbound shoulder, and passerby rushed to the vehicle expecting the worst.

But the driver walked away from the crash, and declined transport to hospital. 

Paramedics said he had no serious injuries.

BREAKING: The Bruce Highway is at a crawl after a car spun and rolled off the road, landing on its roof.

Paramedics are now on the scene of the crash on the highway at Tanawha, assessing the male driver.

The man was the only occupant of the car.

 

The crash has shut down one lane of the highway in the northern direction, sparking heavy congestion.

Northbound drivers can expect delays of about 15 minutes between the Caloundra Rd interchange and the crash scene.

More to come.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

