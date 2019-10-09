Major development approved in Whitsundays

AN AREA of land in the Whitsundays is about to be carved up to make way for a new housing estate.

The 28ha property at Parker Rd is slated to become 46 new homes with block sizes ranging from 844m2 to 7,253m2.

The three-stage development by Moloko Homes will include a new 20-metre-wide road that will run south off Parker Rd, as well as all urban services.

Moloko Homes is one of the region's premier Master Builders and is responsible for the construction of well over 90 homes in the Whitsundays.

It was approved by Whitsunday Regional Council at a council meeting last month.

The area marked "Balance Lot” has further subdivision potential, however only a small portion of the lot is available for further development. Contributed

The development application was lodged on March 5, with the application stating the development proposes a mixture of different land sizes to encourage a range of different housing types to be established.

This provides a transition from 'small' suburban lots in Mountain Breeze estate to large rural residential type lots in the southern portion of the site.

Designed to encompass the 'Airlie Beach lifestyle' Moloko Homes directer Gavin Smith said the allotments would be big enough for people to store their toys.

"I think that is what Airlie Beach is all about. Everyone has boats, jet skis and caravans, and most people want those large allotments, rather than the shoeboxes,” he said.

Mr Smith confirmed a 'small amount' of land would be cleared for the development, but was unable to specify how much.

"Most of it has been cleared anyway,” he said.

It will be at least a month before Moloko Homes starts turning soil.

One nearby resident opposed to the development with a submission to the Whitsunday Regional Council.

The land had been earmarked for development for a long time.

The pocket of Cannonvale is no stranger to development with Moloko Homes responsible for the Jessamine Close estate.

Mr Smith said he predicted the sub-divisions would be be completed over the next six to 12 months.

"We'll slowly release the packages so it's not all happening at once,” he said.