Major development under way due to increased visitor numbers

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority requires all airports in Australia with passenger numbers exceeding 350,000 to have their own fire and rescue station.

A NEW aviation rescue and firefighting services station will be constructed at the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

The service is provided by Airservices Australia as the Federal Government agency responsible for the provision of these services.

"Up until now, as a small airport, we have been covered by our local fire service,” a Whitsunday Regional Council representative said.

"However, once you hit a certain amount of passengers, it's a requirement by law to have a dedicated airport fire and rescue service.”

The representative said by the end of the month, fireys would be moving into an old council building on Lascelles Avenue to provide a transitional fire and rescue service.

The representative said construction on the new station had started and would be completed by mid to late next year.