Progress on construction of the Mackay ring road on the Peak Downs Highway.
Major infrastructure site has been shut down

Caitlan Charles
by
5th Apr 2019 3:33 PM
THE MACKAY Ring Road project has been closed down.

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union visited the worksite this morning following phone calls from workers concerned about health and safety.

CFMMEU senior officer Kane Lowth said the site was shut down because it was "unsafe”.

He said the site had unfiltered water, did not meet Australian electrical standards and workers were using amenities as workshops.

"It was a pig sty,” Mr Lowth said.

The CFMMEU sent workers home from the site, with them not allowed to return to work until the company, CPB Contractors, brings the site up to standard.

"Once the site is tidied up, they can return to work,” he said.

Mr Lowth said the company needed to keep on top of safety.

CPB Contractors has been contracted for comment.

