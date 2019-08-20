Menu
An artist's impression of the Mackay PDA.
Major move in multi-million dollar Mackay, Whitsunday deal

Melanie Whiting
20th Aug 2019 4:00 AM
IT IS hoped a $150 million 'regional deal' between four major players will be finalised by November following talks last week.

It follows successful negotiations last month after Dawson MP George Christensen pledged to negotiate for a Mackay Regional Deal in May during the Federal Election.

The deal requires a three-way commitment from all levels of government to progress a development plan for the region and would make way for transformational projects like the Mackay Waterfront Priority Development Area.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson last week said Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday had agreed to convene meetings of stakeholders in each respective local government area to determine regional priorities.

"We will then take that back to a council of mayors meeting and then construct a regional deal profile with George (Christensen) that we might be able to take to Canberra and Brisbane,” Cr Williamson said.

"We would hope to be in a workable position by November.”

Cr Williamson said each LGA would need to engage in "high-level thinking” to select appropriate projects to "future-proof our region”.

"If it's going to be successful, it has to truly bring the region together - it can't just be an upgrade of a water treatment plant,” he said.

Political heavyweights from federal, state and local governments are set to meet in Brisbane soon to advance a regional City Deal, which will guide southeast Queensland's successful growth over the next two decades.

