Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An injured woman is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A police operation is underway in Sydney's CBD with multiple police, fire and ambulance vehicles racing to the scene amid reports of a stabbing.
An injured woman is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A police operation is underway in Sydney's CBD with multiple police, fire and ambulance vehicles racing to the scene amid reports of a stabbing. AAP Image - Dean Lewins
Crime

WATCH: Citizens arrest man reportedly behind CBD stabbing

13th Aug 2019 2:34 PM | Updated: 3:13 PM

UPDATE 3:12PM: Police report a man is in custody after stabbing a woman in Sydney's CBD this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports a man was walking along York Street, armed with a knife.

Eye witnesses reported a man had stabbed a woman.

When police arrived, they found members of the public had detained the man. He has been arrested and taken to Day Street Police Station. 

Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics located a woman inside a hotel, who had a stab wound. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.


UPDATE 2:50PM: A major police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a multiple people have been stabbed.

There is a heavy police presence on King St and Clarence St in Wynyard.

A man has been arrested.

People are being warned to avoid the area.

"Next thing I see this guy jumping over the car, over the bonnet … he had a knife in his hand," the man said.

"He had a bit of blood on his shirt.

"There were police, people with their phone out, there were fireys trying to contain him."

A women is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A police operation is underway in Sydney's CBD with multiple police, fire and ambulance vehicles racing to the scene amid reports of a stabbing.
A women is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A police operation is underway in Sydney's CBD with multiple police, fire and ambulance vehicles racing to the scene amid reports of a stabbing. AAP Image - Dean Lewins

Witnesses say a fireman from a truck that happened to be at the scene leapt out with an axe in a bid to apprehend the man.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed a crew was in the area and assisted police.

More to come.

INITIAL: A MAJOR police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a man with a knife has been arrested.

There is a heavy police presence on King and Clarence St in Wynyard.

People are being warned to avoid the area.

More to come.

Man being dragged by police in Sydney.
Man being dragged by police in Sydney.
editors picks knife attack police operation sydney cbd

Top Stories

    SUICIDE COUNSELLING: Australian-first trial to be extended

    premium_icon SUICIDE COUNSELLING: Australian-first trial to be extended

    News Trial to help the families of those who have died by suicide or attempted it.

    Gym owners muscle up to help lift weight of mental illness

    premium_icon Gym owners muscle up to help lift weight of mental illness

    News New program to help Whitsundays' youth on journey to health.

    • 13th Aug 2019 1:30 PM
    How a trip to Mexico inspired a revhead's dream

    premium_icon How a trip to Mexico inspired a revhead's dream

    Motor Sports An opportunity to race in Mexico led to start of off-road event.

    Changing of the guard for local school

    premium_icon Changing of the guard for local school

    News A Bowen school has received a new principal and deputy principal.