’Major search and rescue assets’ deployed in Bowen rescue

The man was diving near Nares Rock off the coast of Bowen on April 22, when his vessel capsized, and he became stranded on a rock. Image: Supplied.

The man was diving near Nares Rock off the coast of Bowen on April 22, when his vessel capsized, and he became stranded on a rock. Image: Supplied.

FISHERS are being reminded to ensure their distress beacons are registered after “major search and rescue assets” were deployed to assist a diver off the coast of Bowen last week.

The man was diving near Nares Rock off the coast of Bowen on April 22 when his vessel capsized and he became stranded on a rock.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority’s operations manager north, Greg Witherall, said they deployed “major search and rescue assets” to the scene, when “a more informed and localised response” would have sufficed, an issue that a registered distress beacon and two-way communication may have solved.

The circumstances around how the vessel overturned are not completely clear, however Bowen Volunteer Marine Rescue president Ian Shields said the outcome was successful, with the man returning healthy and safe.

The man was diving near Nares Rock off the coast of Bowen on April 22, when his vessel capsized, and he became stranded on a rock. Image: Supplied.

With restrictions on recreational fishing set to be lifted this weekend and “multiple search and rescues this month in Queensland”, Mr Witherall said it was important that fishers make sure their distress beacons are properly registered, including up-to-date emergency contacts, and that they have a means of two-way communication such as radio or satellite phones.

“Last week (April 22) we had a solo commercial fisher activate an unregistered EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) 24km east of Bowen after his vessel capsized,” he said.

“Again, our search and rescue officers had no information about the vessel or what it was doing out on the water, which would usually form part of an EPIRB’s registration.

“Our search and rescue officers sent out the Challenger jet from Cairns, a rescue helicopter from Townsville and Volunteer Marine Rescue from Bowen.

“Thankfully he was found on a rock and was rescued with no major injuries.”

Mr Witherall said they were also required to send a Challenger jet from Cairns and a rescue helicopter from Mackay earlier in the month when a dory operator activated an unregistered EPIRB.

Mr Witherall said the issue across both incidents were unregistered beacons and no means

of two-way communication.

AMSA deployed a Challenger jet and a rescue helicopter, when they say the local VMR would have sufficed. Image: Supplied.

“We’re excited to see these operators heading back out on the water to fish and like their

families, we just want to make sure they make it home safe again,” Mr Witherall said.

“That’s why we’re asking operators to take 15 minutes to update their distress beacon details

online and check that they have a means of two-way communication with authorities and

other boats in the area in case of emergency, before they head back out to fish.

“This is all part of having an effective safety management system and that’s something that

our marine inspectors regularly check for when they’re out on the water or walking the

wharfs with operators.

“We want our commercial fishers to come home safely to their families.”