Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NCA NewsWire
NCA NewsWire
News

Major search for missing toddler

by Darren Cartwright
30th Sep 2020 8:50 AM

Police are appealing for help to locate a two-year-old girl who was last seen five days ago in the company of a woman at an address south of Brisbane.

Images have been released of the 37-year-old woman and the toddler who were both last seen at Kulgun Circuit, Inala last Friday, in the hope of locating the two-year-old.

There has been no contact between the 37-year-old woman and her family since last Friday and the family has concerns for the girl's welfare, say police.

NCA NewsWire
NCA NewsWire

The woman is described as caucasian, around 150cm in height, of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

The girl is described as less than a metre in height, caucasian, of slim build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen the woman or child or has further information is urged to contact police.


Originally published as Major search for missing toddler

More Stories

editors picks missing persons toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Key to strong farming future lies in less human pickers

        Premium Content Key to strong farming future lies in less human pickers

        Rural As Whitsunday farmers struggle to secure a stable workforce, a solution could lie in a less human alternative.

        Bowen mum of six gets jail for drug drive trifecta

        Premium Content Bowen mum of six gets jail for drug drive trifecta

        Crime She had slurred speech and glazed eyes when pulled up by police.

        NAMED: Whitsunday man fronts court over alleged MP assault

        Premium Content NAMED: Whitsunday man fronts court over alleged MP assault

        Crime He is accused of assaulting Jason Costigan at a Proserpine pub.

        VOTE NOW: The best hairdresser in the Whitsundays

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: The best hairdresser in the Whitsundays

        Fashion & Beauty The nominees are in. Now it’s time to help choose who will be crowned the best...