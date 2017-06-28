Major sponsors on board for Race Week

AIRLIE Beach Race Week is proud to announce the At Hotel Group as gold sponsors for this year's event.

Other good news comes in the form of Tourism and Events Queensland elevating the regatta to the level of major regional event status.

Airlie Beach Race Week marketing manager Adrian Bram said it was a significant milestone for what has become Australia's largest mainland sailing regatta.

Silver sponsors this year include Pantaenius Marine Insurance, Great Northern Brewery and Star FM 4MK.

Tourism Whitsunday, Whitsunday Region Council, the Whitsunday Times and Channel 7 News Mackay round out the bronze level sponsors.

Mr Bram said as the August 10 start date approaches there was a palpable sense of anticipation in the yachting community.

"Everyone is getting excited,” he said.

"We have had a great response from corporate sponsors and entries have started to pick up, everyone is excited about another fantastic year of Race Week.”

More than 40 local companies supported the event last year and Mr Bram reminded those not on board yet that organisers looked forward to hearing from them.

"We are always open to ideas from local business as to how they can benefit form the event, if anyone has any ideas they can bounce off us then get in touch with me,” Mr Bram said.

"There are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the 3000 visitors that will be in town.”