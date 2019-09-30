Major street works start today

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox with Deputy Mayor John Collins at the pouring of the concrete to signify the beginning of Proserpine Main St upgrades.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox with Deputy Mayor John Collins at the pouring of the concrete to signify the beginning of Proserpine Main St upgrades. Georgia Simpson

MONTHS of anticipation culminated on Monday as the revival works for Proserpine's Main St started.

For the next nine months, the street will undergo a transformation that will include upgraded footpaths, lighting, new street furniture and planting areas.

Whitsunday Regional Council's $3.8 million upgrades will be delivered in stages to reduce the impact on local businesses.

Fresh Fields News & Gifts owner Barb Cochrane said she was pleased the works were about to start.

"It'll be nice to see how it looks when it's all finished," she said.

The upgrades will be the first since 2016, when drainage works were completed for the top half of the street.

In 2012, the block between Graze coffee shop and Westpac bank also received a bit of a spruce up, with new footpaths, gutters, drainage, trees and street furniture installed.

Whitsunday Regional Council co-ordinator of capital works Michael Downing said the main feature people would appreciate, would be the new concrete footpaths.

Mr Downing said the footpaths would have an exposed aggregate finish, that would add a bit of depth and texture to the charcoal coloured concrete.

"The main thing is the consistency throughout the whole street. We're also planting trees at the highway access to give that kind of avenue affect for people coming off the highway," he said.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said council would stop works during December for the Christmas trading period - a crucial time for Main St businesses.

The council will have a site office set up at 40 Main St during the works, and regular updates will be provided to businesses and the community.

Deputy Mayor John Collins said he was pleased the much-anticipated project was about to start.

"We will be giving Proserpine a well-deserved facelift, and along with our planned upgrades of the Proserpine Entertainment Centre and council administration building, there will be a lot of activity happening over the next year," Cr Collins said