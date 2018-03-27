Menu
Major Warwick road blocked after ute and truck collide

CRASH: A ute and truck have collided on the corner of Victoria St and Rosehill Rd in Warwick.
CRASH: A ute and truck have collided on the corner of Victoria St and Rosehill Rd in Warwick. Elyse Wurm
Elyse Wurm
by

UPDATE 11.50am: Police remain on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Rosehill Rd and Victoria St in Warwick.

A ute and truck collided at the intersection this morning, with emergency crews called to the scene about 10.50am.

The front of the ute was significantly damaged and was sitting in the middle of Victoria St, with police directing traffic around the hazard.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said there was some oil spilled on the road but fire crews have made the scene safe.

No one was injured in the crash.

INITIAL 11am: Police are directing traffic on the corner of Rosehill Rd and Victoria St after a crash between a car and a truck.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 10.50am.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said there was some oil spilled on the road but fire crews have made the scene safe.

No one was injured in the crash.

Warwick Daily News

