Majority government good for state but Whitsundays up in air

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic has given an update on his thoughts as votes continue to be counted in the state election.

Chamber Chat column contributed by Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic.

A quiet few weeks externally for the chamber as all eyes focused on the last two weeks of the Queensland state election, and attention shifted to behind the scenes to advocacy and lobbying.

In line with that, the chamber continued to meet with local candidates to ensure local business issues were foremost in the minds of all the parties.

The chamber also participated in an all Queensland chamber Zoom meeting, focusing on responses received from all political parties regarding our election priorities for businesses, as well as an update from David Crisafulli (Shadow Minister for Toursim and now leading contender for the state LNP leadership).

In terms of election results, the ALP’s landslide overall win highlighted the size of the somewhat emotive vote of support for ALP’s handling of the COVID pandemic with preferences helping to cement their victory.

A majority government is a good result for the state although many feel the LNP had better policies for small business.

Locally, Jason Costigan conceded defeat early in the count and at time of writing, it is still too close to call between Amanda Camm (LNP) and Angie Kelly (ALP).

It may be a week before result is known but either way, the Whitsundays will have a candidate that is part of one of the major parties, which may work well for the region post COVID.

Regardless of the result, the Whitsundays is well placed but will need to work hard to maintain momentum.