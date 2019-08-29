Make dad's day special in the Whitsundays

TOP SPOT: Why not book a trip with dad to Whitehaven Beach with Cruise Whitsundays for Father's Day.

TOP SPOT: Why not book a trip with dad to Whitehaven Beach with Cruise Whitsundays for Father's Day. Georgia Simpson

STILL looking for something to do with Dad on Sunday for Father's Day?

Look no further as there is plenty happening in the local area.

The Jubilee Tavern is holding a special Father's Day all-you-can-eat buffet lunch between noon and 2.30pm.

At KC's Bar and Grill, there will be lunch specials including steak and a beer and roast of the day with a beer.

Father and son duo Kieran and Kaedan McCarthy entertaining the crowd will also give the day an extra Father's Day theme.

Airlie Beach Hotel also has a special Carnivores all-you-can-eat buffet lunch from noon.

Lunch and dinner at the Reef Gateway Hotel will have Father's Day specials, while there will be a special steak gift for dads.

Young Whitsunday's Got Talent will also be held during the afternoon.

Mantra Club Croc will be doing family share platters on the day, with free kids ice-cream and a free children's pool passes.

The football will also be on the big screen to help make Dad's day a relaxing one.

At Whitsunday Sailing Club, there will be a family day with spit roast, beer tasting, jumping castle and pirate party with prizes for best dressed from noon until 6pm.

If you are wanting to do something a little different with dad for Father's Day, why not book a trip with Cruise Whitsundays to Whitehaven Beach or the Great Barrier Reef.

Cruise Whitsundays has a special at the moment, including on Father's Day, where children up to 14 years with each full-fare paying adult can travel for free to these two destinations.

You must quote the booking code 'kids free' when you book your tickets.