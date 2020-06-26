Make that four: Souths latest domino to fall

Souths Sharks reserve grade side celebrate their grand final win against Wests Tigers last season.

SOUTHS Sharks have become the latest senior club to withdraw from the 2020 Rugby League Mackay & District season.

The club confirmed the decision via Facebook this morning.

“This has not been an easy decision to make on behalf of the club,” the Facebook post read.

“We hope you all understand the position the club has been put in and is making the right decision for our club and the game.”

The Sharks are the fourth club to pull the pin prior to the postponed season getting under way.

The decision comes just four days prior to the June 30 deadline RLMD set to make a call on the 2020 season.

Souths is the fourth club to withdraw from the season, following the Whitsunday Brahmans, Moranbah Miners and Sarina Crocodiles.

Brothers, Wests, Magpies and Carltons are the four clubs left standing.