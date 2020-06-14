Make the most of this rain while it lasts

WE were promised rain and the skies have delivered with parts of Brisbane getting nearly 30mm of rain since 9am this morning.

The skies have opened over the southeast, with Bracken Ridge recording 27mm of rain while the airport has recorded 20mm so far today.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff says the rain will fade away in the early hours of this morning.

"We've had some showers along a trough which has merged with a cold front pushing up from the southern states over the last couple of days," Ms Hoff said.

"Inland showers formed into more of a rain band and have continued to move towards the east across southern and central Queensland yesterday with today being the day with rain for the southeast."

The Gold Coast Hinterland has recorded up to 31mm at Wongawallan and 21mm at Tallebudgera.

The coast isn't the only place to get hit, with the inland regions receiving a much-needed soaking.

Toowoomba has had 33m of rain and Oakey has recorded 44mm over the past four hours.

Dalby has had 37mm fall and Stanthorpe with 29mm.

