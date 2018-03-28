Make this Easter a healthy one

HEALTHY CHOCOLATE: Co-author of The Wellbeing Diet shares her top five tips to a healthier Easter.

REMEMBER that Easter treats and weight management don't have to be mutually exclusive.

While most diets confine themselves to a small handful of food groups; a diverse and well-balanced diet is the key to long term health.

Chocolate egg eating contests and buns with lashings of butter are sure to cause a spike in your overall cholesterol and calorie intake, but there's no need to lock yourself in a post-Easter paleo cage.

Professor Manny Noakes, co-author of the Total Wellbeing Diet; shares her top five tips for staying healthy over the Easter period.

1. Go dark on the chocolate

Dark chocolate is far more flavoursome than regular chocolate.

It's also healthier.

Dark chocolate contains less kilojoules and is a source of polyphenols, which are good for our health and wellbeing.

2. Exercise restraint

Enjoy hot cross buns in moderation as they are mostly made with white flour and refined sugars.

If you can't resist, eat them in moderation and go easy with the butter; alternatively bake your own using wholemeal flour.

3. Stay active

It's more than likely your food intake will go up over the Easter holiday period.

To counteract this try to get some runs on the board in terms of exercise.

You've got the time, so use those days off over the long weekend to burn extra calories through a variety of different workouts and fire up your metabolism.

4. Celebrate in moderation

Be mindful of your alcohol intake over the Easter period.

It's jam packed calories and stimulates your appetite by reducing your will power; leading to fatty binges the next day when consumed to excess.

5. On Friday, say it with seafood

With tomorrow being Good Friday, it's a good time to boost your fish and seafood intake.

All seafood is rich in protein and healthy omega three fatty acids, especially cold-water fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines.

Plate up your seafood with grilled vegetables or a garden salad.

Avoid battered fish and hot chips, or topping your seafood with rich sauces loaded with cream or butter.